ECOWAS may formalise Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger exit

Barring any last-minute changes, the heads of state and governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would ratify the formal departure of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the regional bloc at the weekend.

The regional bloc, which is set to commence its ordinary summit in Abuja today, is expected to consider a number of issues, key among which is the ratification of withdrawal of the troika, which are currently being run by military juntas.

The juntas came into power after separate coups between 2020 and last year, with ECOWAS imposing sanctions, and asking for speedy restoration of civilian rule in the three countries.

The regional bloc had at some point contemplated the use of military force to restore elected leaders in the three nations, especially in Niger Republic, before it backed down.

Some of the sanctions earlier imposed on Niger Republic following last year’s coup which ousted Mohamed Bazoum have however been removed, and the ECOWAS appears to have been using persuasive push to get the military regimes in the these countries to exit.

But the military rulers have defied all entreaties and are forging ahead with their collaborations.