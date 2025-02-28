ecowas marathon motivates west african runners with exclusive prizes

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has announced a special prize money initiative exclusively for West African runners participating in the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

The announcement was made during a press conference yesterday by Amb. Francis Njoaguani, ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports and Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee.

It was revealed that the first West African runner to cross the finish line will receive $1,000. The second-place finisher will earn $500, while the third, fourth, and fifth-place runners will be awarded $400, $250, and $200, respectively.

Njoaguani also outlined ECOWAS’ ambitious vision to elevate the marathon to global prominence. The organization aims to secure the World Athletics Gold Label status within the next four years, positioning the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon among the world’s most prestigious road races.

Currently, the marathon is Africa’s most lucrative half marathon, offering substantial prize money for both male and female participants. Winners of the 21km race will each take home $10,000, with second and third-place finishers earning $5,000 and $4,000, respectively. Prizes extend to the tenth-place finisher, with amounts decreasing incrementally.

In the 5km category, the top finisher will receive $1,000, followed by $300 for second place, $250 for third, $150 for fourth, and $100 for fifth.

Reflecting on the marathon’s growth, Njoaguani expressed pride in its transformation from humble beginnings to a highly anticipated international event.

The 2025 edition, which coincides with ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary, is expected to attract over 5,000 runners from around the world. To commemorate this milestone, ECOWAS is said to be fully sponsoring runners from all member states, both men and women, to participate.

“It has been difficult but rewarding. We have had challenges and success. This dream started in 2017 and this race is the first activity to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS,” he said.

The race which will be held on Saturday, March 1, has also garnered significant interest from athletes in Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and beyond, including runners from the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Switzerland.

The 21km race will begin and end at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters, ensuring a seamless and well-coordinated course for participants.

Meanwhile, Njoaguani further revealed that Nigeria is set to host a traditional wrestling competition in Abuja from 6th to 8th March 2025.

He said that the eleven member states of ECOWAS will partake in the competition with nine delegates each.