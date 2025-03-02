ECOWAS Marathon: Kenyans and Ethiopians Dominate, Nigerians Shine in 5km Race

The streets of Abuja came alive over the weekend as over 4000 runners gathered for the highly anticipated 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

The event, which kicked off at the ECOWAS Commission on Yakubu Gowon Way just after 8:00 a.m., saw an electric mix of elite athletes, passionate amateurs, and those running for a cause.

For the elite competitors in the grueling 21-kilometer half-marathon, the ultimate goal was clear—the coveted $10,000 prize for the top finisher. Kenya’s Harrison Muchira Wanjiru proved unstoppable, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds to claim victory.

Right on his heels was fellow Kenyan Adam Sulaiman Muhamad, who secured second place with a time of 1:05:27. Nigeria’s Francis James Musa put up a strong fight to finish third in 1:05:51, earning a place on the podium for the host nation.

The women’s race was an Ethiopian affair. Lydia Natiyaka Wamalawa led the pack, clinching gold in 1:15:30. Compatriot Aberash Minsewo followed closely behind, finishing in 1:17:14, while Nigeria’s Patience Dalyop claimed third place in 1:21:15.

While East Africans dominated the half-marathon, Nigerian runners took center stage in the 5km race, sweeping most of the prizes reserved for ECOWAS citizens.

The shorter race, designed to encourage mass participation, saw runners from different walks of life pounding the streets, each with a unique motivation.

The event drew an estimated 5,000 runners, both Nigerian and international, all vying for a share of the $71,000 prize pool. Apart from the champions in the half-marathon, the first 200 finishers also received bronze medals in recognition of their effort.

Ambassador Francis Njoaguani, Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports, emphasized that the marathon was part of activities marking ECOWAS at 50.

He highlighted the event’s role in promoting regional integration and showcasing local talent.

Looking ahead, Njoaguani expressed a bold vision: securing World Athletics Gold Label status for the marathon within the next four years, a move that would cement the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon’s place among the most prestigious road races in the world.