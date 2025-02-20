ECOWAS marathon expo kicks off Thursday as runners collect kits at Eagles Square

Registered participants for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon can begin collecting their race kits on Thursday as the Marathon Expo kicks off at the Federal Secretariat Car Park, Eagles Square, Abuja.

The highly anticipated marathon is set for Saturday, March 1, 2025, featuring a half-marathon and a 5-kilometer fun race. The half-marathon will start and finish at the ECOWAS Commission, while the 5 km race will begin at the Independence Bridge near Sahad Stores and also conclude at the ECOWAS Commission.

Race Director Gabriel Okon announced that bibs and vests will be available for collection at the VIO Container Booth, Federal Secretariat Car Park, from February 20 to 28, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Participants must present valid identification to receive their kits.

For those unable to collect their kits in person, a designated collector must provide an authorization note, a copy of the runner’s completed entry form with a photograph, and a valid ID. Collectors must also present proof of their own identity. Registration remains open until February 28 for runners worldwide.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) can obtain physical registration forms at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) office at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the FCT Sports Council, and Area Councils.

Highlighting the marathon’s significance, Okon emphasized its role in promoting fitness, fostering regional unity, and boosting the local economy through tourism and hospitality.