ECOWAS formalises exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger but grants citizens free movement

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has directed its members to continue granting citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic free movements despite the exit of the three countries from the regional body.

Their official exit from the regional bloc became effective today, Wednesday 29 January, 2025, following a notice of withdrawal issued on 29 January, 2024.

In a statement Wednesday morning, ECOWAS said though the withdrawal of the three countries became effective today, its decision to keep its doors open was in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people.

SPONSOR AD

Hence, it asked members to “recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice”.

Thousands rally as Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali exit ECOWAS

ECOWAS: That this January will not see the end of the West Africa dream

It also enjoined members to continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

“Allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice,” it added.

More so, it urged members to continue providing full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government,” the statement clarified.

The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

It said the statement was necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of the people during this transition period.

Citizens of the three countries took to the street on Tuesday to celebrate their exit from ECOWAS which they have accused of protecting the interest of France.

The three countries have since established their own body named the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES) and are set to launch their own uniform passport.