ECOWAS, FEC congratulate Tinubu on election victory

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Wednesday congratulated Nigerian president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

ECOWAS, in a statement, called on stakeholders in Nigeria to promote peace.

“On behalf of His Excellency, General Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Chair of the ECOWAS leadership, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his election as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His Excellency, General Embalo, appeals to all the stakeholders to promote peace and to use constitutional means to address any grievances they may have, “the statement said.

Similarly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council, Wednesday congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the just concluded presidential election.

Mustapha said that the FEC noted that Tinubu is a seasoned administrator and technocrat of monumental proportion, an astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.

“It has the confidence that the incoming administration will build on the legacies of the outgoing administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.

“In this regard, FEC calls on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate,” Mustapha said.

He said that as the chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, he looked forward to working with the incoming administration and its team during the transition period.