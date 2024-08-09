✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
ECOWAS Exit: Our hands of friendship still open, Tinubu tells Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

President Bola Tinubu says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will continue to persuade the military leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso…

President Bola Tinubu, others during the opening of the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday, in Abuja
    By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will continue to persuade the military leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to return their nations to the fold.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, reaffirmed this position at a meeting with ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff on Friday in Abuja.

He said, ”It is in our hearts to make sure that security is enhanced and that constitutional government is defended and promoted in our region.

”It has been a challenging tenure for me since three members indicated their exit. We will work hard to persuade them to return, whichever way.

”No one man is smarter than the group of heads that is here. We will do everything to offer a hand of friendship to them and give them reasons to come back to us.”

The ECOWAS Chairman commended the defence chiefs for their commitment to regional stability and protection of constitutional governance.

”The solution to terrorism and other challenges lies in our hands. We have to do it together. The ECOWAS standby force must be ready. We will continue to invest in this, as well as in the economic prosperity and opportunities across our region,” President Tinubu said.

In his remarks, General Christopher Musa, the Chairman ECOWAS Chief of Defence Staff, informed the President that the defence chiefs had agreed that challenges in the region, such as insurgency and unconstitutional changes in government, must be addressed collectively.

According to him, discussions at the meeting also focused on enhancing the capacity of ECOWAS military component, including the proposed standby force.

He announced that a decision had been made to deploy 1,200 troops to Sierra Leone, with countries making pledges to support this effort.

”We are aware that the ECOWAS ministers of finance will meet to discuss the issue of funding, which is another very critical aspect. We also looked at the issue of logistics,” he said.

