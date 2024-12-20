ECOWAS ENBIC implementation in Nigeria – A game changer within the sub region

ENBIC is the acronym for ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), a regional ID adopted in December, 2014, as a tool for enhancing cross-border travel and economic integration among the countries that make up the West African political and economic bloc.

Since the launch, the role out of the card has not been as strong as expected but ECOWAS authorities have been pushing for its adoption as one of the ways of bringing down travel and trade barriers within the region.

The ENBIC is replacing the ECOWAS Travel Certificate, which is currently in use only as a travel document that requires a resident card after ninety days stay in the ECOWAS member countries while the ENBIC is now in use and also will serve as a travel document and as a resident card for citizens currently residing in any of the ECOWAS member States.

The implementation of the Biometric Smart Card is an ECOWAS obligation that was adopted in the year 2014 by the ECOWAS Heads of States and Governments. Senegal on the 4th October, 2016 became the first country to start issuing the cards, followed by Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Despite the implementation of the ENBIC by these West African countries, the ENBIC project has not been too successful and effective due to the lack of the presence and implementation of the ENBIC in Nigeria which has 60 to 70% ECOWAS Population. Unfortunately, for the past 10 years, Nigeria, which is seen as the giant of Africa, was not able to join in the implementation of the ENBIC project until now after six West African countries have fully deployed the ENBIC as at June, 2024.

The recent commissioning of the state of the art Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) at the Nigerian Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja by the president is a welcome development. The magnificent edifice named after the president is more than a building, it is rather a bold step in modernising immigration infrastructure and a powerful tool in the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on-going efforts to safeguard the nation’s borders, manage migration effectively, enhance national security and foster stronger ties within the ECOWAS region.

This multifaceted complex comprises several critical components that include: the Command and Control Centre for Regular Migration; the NIS Data Centre and Visa Approval Centre; the Interior Data Centre; the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) Centre and the 4.1mw Solar Farm.

The benefits of the ENBIC to Nigerians include amongst others the facilitation of free trade and travel movements, residence and the right to do business in any country of the region without the risk of compromising the national security of the host country, improve migration data exchange, improve economic growth and stability and travel document harmonisation.

This implementation by Nigeria will boost regional travel and economic integration among the ECOWAS member Countries.

Ahmad Ibrahim wrote from No 50, Lokoja/Gwari Road, Kaduna, Kaduna State.