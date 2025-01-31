ECOWAS Court to commence implementation of e-case mgt system

The ECOWAS Court of Justice will soon begin the implementation of its Enhanced Electronic Case Management System (ECMS).

Mr Felicien Hounkanrin, the court’s Acting Head of Public Information and External Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The ECMS, which entails the deployment and integration of state-of-the-art technology, aims to streamline the court’s operations and reduce case delays.

SPONSOR AD

The statement said the milestone project underscores the court’s commitment to leveraging technology for effective judicial administration and enhancing transparency.

It added that the inauguration of ECMS’ innovative procedures would foster excellence and stakeholder confidence in judicial processes and set a benchmark for digital transformation in regional judicial systems.

The project’s implementation is to begin with a hands-on Quality Assurance Workshop scheduled for February 2–5, 2025, it further said.

According to the statement, participants would include the Management of the Court, IT Team, Super Users, Consultants, External Lawyers, Press, and other stakeholders.

“Central to this effort are a comprehensive Quality Assurance Workshop and Group Training for Judges and Staff, aimed at ensuring system readiness and user proficiency.

“The workshop will address potential gaps in system design, provide training on advanced features, and establish a framework for ongoing feedback and improvement.

“These activities will culminate in a high-profile Go-Live Ceremony, marking the Court’s transition to a fully digital case management platform,” the statement said.