ECOWAS: 2nd phase of project for free movement in W/Africa inaugurated

The ECOWAS Commission and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have inaugurated the second phase of the EU-funded project to support the free movement of persons and migration in West Africa.

The event was in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, while speaking at the occasion, explained that the programme: “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa (FMM II)”, is designed to promote the free movement of persons, goods and services as a vision of ECOWAS for regional integration.

According to her, the initiative would demonstrate renewed commitment to ensure that migration governance and regional mobility serve as pillars of development within the sub-region.

Tchintchibidja said, “During the first phase of the project, we made significant progress in enhancing migration governance, strengthening border management and operational license to drive the free protocols.

“We reinforced migration governance, harmonised policies, strengthened border management systems, facilitated labour mobility and supported member states in aligning national policies with ECOWAS migration instruments.

“These achievements played key roles in enhancing regional security and economic mobility within our region, however, our work is far from over, benefits of migration must be fully harnessed.

“The FMM II will enhance mobility across borders in a safe and orderly manner, through specific efforts to ascertain migration governance framework, enhance coordination mechanism, data-driven policymaking and integrated approaches.”

She stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure that migration contributes positively to economic growth, stability and social cohesion in the ECOWAS region.

Speaking at the event, Mr Massimo De Luka, Head of Cooperation of the European Union (EU), said the five-year project aims to maximise the development potential of free movement of persons and migration in West Africa.

According to him, the project would be achieved through support of the effective implementation of the ECOWAS Free Movement of Persons Protocol and the ECOWAS Common Approach to Migration.