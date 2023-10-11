Economic hardship: Parents lament high costs of school fees, education materials

The current economic hardship in the country has taken its toll on the education sector with tuition increments and a hike in the prices of…

The current economic hardship in the country has taken its toll on the education sector with tuition increments and a hike in the prices of textbooks and stationery.

This situation poses a serious challenge to the nation’s educational development in the country.

In Osun State, residents lamented that the current economic situation incapacitated most parents from paying school fees for their children, buying school uniforms, textbooks and stationery and other items needed to retain their wards in school.

Parents also lamented that schools are increasing tuition fees at a time when their businesses suffered setbacks after the removal of fuel subsidies.

Some of the parents, Mrs Oluwatosin Adegboye, Mr Peter Adewumi and Ms Deborah Olowoyeye said they were struggling to retain their children in school and called on government at all levels to address impediments to learning and facilitating access to education for children and young adults in Nigeria.

A financial expert, David Awotipe advised parents on budgeting and planning according to their earnings and avoiding needless financial burden so as to cater to the education of their children.

An educationist, Professor Olayinka Ramota-Karim who is the Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo said indigent students could leverage on scholarship opportunities and that parents could also opt for instrumental payment of tuition fees.

