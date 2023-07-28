Economic hardship not a reason to become corrupt – Accountability Lab

Listen To Trust Radio Live Country Director, Accountability Lab, Mr Friday Odeh, has said that the recent economic hardship in the country is not enough…

Country Director, Accountability Lab, Mr Friday Odeh, has said that the recent economic hardship in the country is not enough reason for Nigerians to become corrupt, both in the public sector as well as the private sector.

Addressing journalists in Abuja during a two-day Integrity Innovation Lab workshop, he said workers in the public service should not turn down their ethics and integrity due to the tough economic situation but rather work hard to achieve a better Nigeria.

He said economic hardship should not mean behavioural change, advising Nigerian workers not to work for their pockets but for the country at large.

Odeh said the essence of the integrity workshop was to support the integrity icons of the Lab and see how they could build partnership with organizations such as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to develop innovative ideas which could build accountability and integrity in the public service.

He expressed optimism that the ideas generated would be introduced and impacted into the public service Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) to achieve a corrupt free system and country.

Odeh said the Lab believes it should ‘name and fame’ Nigerians who has shown Integrity in their various areas of influence, stressing that it would encourage them to do more and encourage other people to be better “and we will achieve a corrupt free society.”

On his part, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, said as much as it was time for Nigerians to begin to name and shame corrupt people in the society, it was also important to reward people who have shown integrity.

Speaking through the Director, Education of the commission, Mr. Peter Okor Odey, he said ICPC has rewarded people who have consistently demonstrated transparency, accountability in their spheres of influence with integrity awards.

He said identifying people who have shown integrity in their areas of influence would go a long way in changing the mentality of the average Nigerian as well as encourage them.

He also advised State governments to create Anti corruption and transparency monitoring units in their agencies as it would help them identify corruption prone areas, carry out system studies and reviews as well as advise organisations management on the best way possible to reduce corruption.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...