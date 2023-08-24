Economic expert tasks FG on adherence to National Development Plan 2021-2025

An economic expert, Dr Chris Osiomha Itsede, has charged President Bola Tinubu to leverage the National Development Plan 2021-2025, and the perspective plan, Nigeria Agenda…

An economic expert, Dr Chris Osiomha Itsede, has charged President Bola Tinubu to leverage the National Development Plan 2021-2025, and the perspective plan, Nigeria Agenda 2050 which were both developed and launched by the previous administration to boost the economy.

Itsede, who was the pioneer Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM, gave the advice in an interview in Abuja.

“This government should effectively implement the robust policies and programmes articulated in the plans. Of course, it would be at liberty to tweak and fine-tune some policy and programme areas to align them with emerging realities…. My advice to the president is to stick to the National Development Plan, Agenda 2050,” he said.

Itsede who also the Executive Chairman of Polar-Afrique Consulting, an economic and management consulting firm, submitted that, “ Fortunately, the Tinubu administration has its job cut out for it in the National Development Plan 2021-2025, and the perspective plan; Nigeria Agenda 2050 that were both developed and launched in the twilight of the previous administration.”

Speaking on the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, to the Nigerian economy, he said like in every game of sport, countries may benefit from AfCFTA to the extent of their preparation to effectively play on the continental unified economic space that is under construction.

He said: “As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria can leverage the continental trade bloc to further unlock its economy through the massive trade and investment opportunities outlined in the sectoral protocol being signed under AfCFTA.

“To get its handle squarely on AfCFTA, the Tinubu administration should urgently constitute a committee of experts from MDAs, organised private sector, consultants, CSOs, and academia to articulate a Country Strategy and actionable recommendations for engagement with AfCFTA.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...