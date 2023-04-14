Economic digitalization key to curbing crime, Senate spokesperson

Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, Senate spokesperson, says economic digitalization is key to curbing youth restiveness and crime in the society. He said this in Abuja…

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the NeGst & Visa Strategic Partnership Agreement Signing Ceremony on Economy Digitization.

Bashiru said in recent times, youth restiveness, crime and internal security challenges had become a growing concern for many countries.

These challenges, he said, could have significant economic, social and political consequences as they hinder development and stability.

He said in Nigeria, there had been proliferation of cases of youth agitations which often caused destruction of lives and property.

According to him, with the advent of digital technologies and the growing emphasis on the digitization of the economy, there is an opportunity to address these challenges and create a more secure and prosperous society for all.

He noted that the Nigerian National Youth Policy 2019 “recognises the importance of addressing the needs and aspirations of this large and growing youth population to ensure their development and active participation in national development.”

Executive Vice Chairman, NeGst – TAS Technologies Ltd, Felix Babatunde Obada, said: “We need the collective effort of everyone to digitize the country, enough of bad news, we must go for good news. We need to begin the digitalization of Nigeria.”