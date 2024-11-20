Economic challenge has pushed 130m people into poverty – SMEDAN

The economic challenge being faced in the country has pushed over 130 million people into the circle of poverty in Nigeria, the Head, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Kaduna office, Alhaji Badamasi Barau, has said.

Presenting a paper at the 21st Productivity Day organised by the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Kaduna, he urged people to be more productive in their daily activities to get over the economic hardship.

He said, “There is a need to address the major economic challenge which has pushed over 130 million people into poverty and people need to be more productive in their daily activities to get over the economic hardship.

SPONSOR AD

“The theme of this year’s event, ‘National Productivity Movement and Imperative for Economic Recovery, Sustainable Growth and Development’ is timely considering the current challenge and socio-economic well-being of the society.”

In a welcome address, the State Coordinator, NPC, Mr Gideon Malgwui, assured that the centre was up-to-date towards achieving maximum productivity among the people through its regular activities.

He expressed optimism that this engagement will go a long way in finding solutions to most of the problems associated with productivity performance.

Also, the discussants, Alhaji Kabiru Kasim and Mohammed Aminu Yahaya, in their separate paper presentations, dwelled on the need for Nigerians to come up with workable solutions to change the narrative.