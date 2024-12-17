ECCD schools in Kano, Jigawa get dRPC’s learning materials support

The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), has distributed learning and play materials worth over N3 million to 23 young female proprietors of community-based early childhood schools in Kano and Jigawa states as part of its continuing support for young female secondary school graduates to set up and run Early Childhood Care Development (ECCD) centres.

Speaking during a one-day workshop titled – Supporting Community ECCD Innovations and Distribution of ECCD replenishment packs, dRPC’s Gender Officer Hajiya Aisha Bello stated that the support given to ECCD operators became necessary based on the findings of a recent survey conducted by the centre. She added that the survey conducted shows that more than 70% of parents of children in community ECCD schools were found to be falling behind on payment of school fees.

She explained that the survey also revealed that 80% of owners of community ECCD schools reported that they were unable to replenish materials, especially play materials, used by children in the 2024 academic year, adding that ECCD Centre support project was first rolled out in the 1990s with funding from the Bernard Van Leer Foundation and scaled up in 2016 under the MacArthur Foundation’s Strengthen Innovation and Practice in Secondary Education (PSIPSE) programme.

She added that despite these challenges, the survey also found that there has been a 38.6% increase in pupil enrolment in 2024 compared to 2023 in both states. According to her, an attempt is made to encourage the proprietors to recruit more caregivers from local communities to be able to tackle class sizes and growing enrolment rates.

The 23 young female proprietors were supported with replenishment packs consisting of learning and play materials, sanitation items. Also, non-android phones were also distributed to them to facilitate mentoring.