Ebonyi records 394 Lassa Fever cases 

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said on Thursday that the state recorded 394 Lassa fever cases from January to early December, 2024.

Governor Nwifuru further appealed to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), known as Doctors Without Borders, not to leave the state now that its services is needed in the state.

He stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, during the handover of some facilities to the state Ministry of Health.

Doctors Without Borders began Lassa fever treatment and services in Ebonyi state in 2018.

SPONSOR AD

The group has since helped in addressing Lassa fever cases and treatments in the state.

The governor noted that there were 48 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths, while 25 were treated and discharged.

He said that Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic fever, is caused by the Lassa virus (LASV), transmitted by multimammate rats and attributed the spread of the disease in the state to sociocultural practices, poor health-seeking behaviour, poor environmental sanitation conditions, lack of awareness, and community engagement.

Daily Trust learnt that this year, Nigeria has recorded over 4,726 cases, with a very significant fatality rate.

“In Ebonyi State, we have recorded 394 suspected cases since January, with 48 confirmed cases, out of which 23 persons died of the disease, while 25 persons were discharged.

“Though we grieve over those who died, we give kudos to Doctors Without Borders for saving the lives of those who survived the disease.

“The spread of this virus is believed to be facilitated by sociocultural practices, poor health-seeking behaviour, poor environmental sanitation conditions, lack of awareness, and community engagement.

“As a government, since we came on board, we have always shown our uncommon zeal to support the healthcare of our people in all ramifications, with special interest in life-threatening diseases like Lassa fever, cholera, and others.

“So I’m appealing for you people not to leave now that we are approaching the season of Lassa Fever,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru noted that the 2025 budget has substantial provisions for the health sector.

Some of these include establishing three mini hospitals in the senatorial zones to address the needs of crucial health services.