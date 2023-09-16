Ebonyi man jumps into well, dies

A 40-year-old man on Saturday morning committed suicide by jumping into a deep well on Douglas Ogbonna/Gabriel Street in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

An eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Uchechi, told Daily Trust that the the people around the area were surprised by the incident.

He said, “The well is a few metres away from the shop of a woman who sells Akamu (pap), bread and bean cake (popularly known as akara).

“The man came there about 9 am, stood beside the well for some time before he opened it and jumped inside it.

“Immediately, the people who came to buy bean cake raised the alarm and alerted policemen. The landlady is being interrogated by the police.

“Infact, the man deceived the people who were there and nobody even thought that he came with such a bad intention.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi State Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“Actually somebody called me and told me that they were trying to remove a body of a frustrated man who failed into a well and I gave him a number of one of our men and until now I have not heard anything again.

“But, I was actually called and we are still waiting for details,” she explained.

Daily Trust learnt that the body had been removed and deposited at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (FUTHA 2) mortuary.