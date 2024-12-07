Ebonyi Gov’s father becomes monarch

The people of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community on Saturday coronated Chief Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwankpu as their traditional ruler.

Eze Nwankpu is an Ebonyi born farmer who married 19 wives now living with 17 of them and 108 children.

The present Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, is among the 108 children of the monarch.

Nwankpu was presented to the Oferekpe Agbaja people by their community town union leadership and decoration with staff of office as a monarch.

The event took place at Oferekpe Agbaja primary school in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman on the occasion, Chief Godwin Ogbaga, a former minister, described the installation of Nwifuru Nwankpu as the traditional ruler of the community as most commendable following his contributions to the societal development particularly in Izhi clan.

Ogbaga said, the the credit of Eze Nwifuru’s coronation went to his son who is currently the state governor.

He said the governor had created an enabling environment for the exercise by signing into law the document creating the communities as demanded and approved.

“His Excellency encouraged the communities to take necessary steps and to select suitably qualified persons as their traditional rulers. It is common knowledge that the community took necessary steps as advised and unanimously selected a man of great traditional experience, a man of honor and integrity and a man that possesses outstanding spirit of accomodation of people and anointed him for coronation,” he said.

Ogbaga commended Oferkpe Agbaja community’s decision by selecting Nwifuru to be the king.

He noted that traditional rulers are not political appointees and would hold their positions for life, as the custodian of customs and traditions.

He encouraged Nwakpu to continue with his peaceful disposition while on the throne to ensure rapid development of his communities.

History has it that the father of the state governor, now the traditional ruler, did not marry early due to some unforeseen challenges of life.

His motive to marry many wives was reportedly conceived when he felt that he was alone and was hated by the community.