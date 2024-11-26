Ebonyi gov suspends 2 commissioners, 3 others

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has suspended the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Francis Ori, and his counterpart in charge of health, Moses Ekuma, for three months.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Chikadibia, made this known while briefing journalists on Tuesday. He said the decision was reached at the state executive council meeting on Monday.

Also in the list of those suspended are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Lawrence Ezeoke; the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Philip Ovuoba; and Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), Dr Divine Igwe.

Chikadibia explained that they were suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duties.

He said: “This week, the Executive Council meeting was as usual presided over by the Chairman of Council and Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and the following decisions were reached.

“Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto.

“On that note, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three (3) months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.

“Also to proceed on a three-month suspension are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primarily Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.

“In view of the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended Commissioner.

“The suspended government officials are to hand over all government properties in their possession including vehicles to the Secretary to the Government on or before the close of work on Monday.”

It could be recall that governor Nwifuru at the weekend called for the trial of one Mr. Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly selling and diverting some materials meant for the ministry of health.

Daily Trust leant that five accused persons have been arrested and would be charged to court soon.