Ebonyi Attack: Nwifuru appeals for calm

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has urged the people of Amagu village, Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state to remain calm after a suspected gunmen’s attack on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack led to the death of 10 persons and destruction of houses and other property worth millions of naira.

Nwifuru made the plea in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, on Monday in Abakaliki.

SPONSOR AD

The governor while condemning the attack, described it as a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life.