Ebonyi accident: Another prospective corps member dies

One more prospective member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has lost his life to the accident which occurred during the journey to the orientation camp in Ebonyi State.

Daily Trust had reported how one of the victims died at the scene of the accident, on Wednesday, while her colleagues were taken to the King David Umahi University Teaching Hospital Uburu in Ohanzara local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the hospital spokesman, Mr. Agwu Nwogo, on Friday, it was disclosed that three more victims had died.

SPONSOR AD

According to the statement, 13 victims were rushed to the hospital around 3pm on Wednesday, by military personnel, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other responders..

“Upon arrival, two victims succumbed to their injuries, two were transferred to the surgical ward, while the others were admitted to the accident and emergency ward.

“Notably, one corps member escaped without injuries, while the driver sustained severe cervical injuries.

“And the total number of deaths from the accident are now four, this include two prospective corps members.

“Also, other survivals are now recuperating, and the hospital officials are optimistic about their chances of full recovery,”

Daily Trust learnt that the two corps members among the deceased were members of 2024 Batch C Stream 11.

They boarded the bus in Enugu on Wednesday and were heading to the NYSC camp in Afikpo local government area of the state when the bus belonging to Enugu North Mass Transit rammed into a truck (tipper) beside the road.

The accident happened along the Okposi axis in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.