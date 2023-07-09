Ebi refutes reports of Super Falcons FIFA Women’s World Cup boycott

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi has denied reports that the team is planning to boycott their opening game against Canada at the upcoming 2023…

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi has denied reports that the team is planning to boycott their opening game against Canada at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There were reports this week that the Super Falcons were planning to boycott the encounter against the current Olympic champions over bonus dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Ebi, who will be making her sixth appearance at the World Cup, claimed that the report is false and insisted the players never had a meeting where bonus issue was discussed.

“I have no idea where that (boycott) is coming from. We (the players) never had any such conversations as regards that; we are good with training and ready for the World Cup,” Ebi told thenff.com at the team’s training camp in Gold Coast, Australia yesterday morning.

Falcons, who are in Group B with co-hosts Australia, Canada and Ireland, have had a turbulent build-up to the global showpiece slated for later this month.

Daily Trust had reported that the head coach, Randy Waldrum, had criticised the NFF over the team’s tournament preparation despite the federation’s assertions that it lacked the means to carry out the necessary plans.

However, considering the fact that FIFA had distributed money to all federations in order to help them prepare for the World Cup, the Houston Dash manager questioned the NFF’s frugal nature.

Waldrum also remarked that a lack of technical staff has impacted World Cup preparations, adding that the Super Falcons only have around half the number of essential staff on their roster heading into the competition, as well as the apathy that he, as national team manager, had experienced.

The competition, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will run from July 20 to August 20.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...