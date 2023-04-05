Easter: NSCDC, FRSC deploy 30000 personnel, operational vehicles, ambulances

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the deployment of 30000 personnel from FCT,…

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the deployment of 30000 personnel from FCT, states, zonal commands and the National headquarters to beef up security across the country during the Easter celebrations.

Corps spokesman, Odumosu Olusola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the CG gave the order at the National Headquarters, Abuja, while addressing personnel on the need for effective policing of the nation against dangerous elements planning to cause the breakdown of law and order.

The CG directed all special forces in the Corps to join forces with the regular officers to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration across the country.

Audi explained that the massive deployment will cover all public utilities, suspected flashpoints, worship centres, markets, recreational facilities, shopping malls, parks, gardens and other crowded locations.

“Reports have it that some people want to take advantage of the Easter celebration to cause the breakdown of law and order, chaos and destruction of critical national assets in the name of election protests and other political agitations but we will not allow that to happen.

“You must prevent any unlawful gathering, assembly or protests which failed to obtain the necessary permission from the police which is the lead agency in internal security.

“You must also ensure proper synergy with other security agencies to forestall any threat to the peace of the nation”, CG charged the personnel.

FRSC deploys operational vehicles, ambulances

On its part, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,042 operational vehicles for the Easter special patrol across the country.

The FRSC’s Spokesman, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that 23 help areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and rescue operations during the period.

This, he said, was in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

According to him, the Corps has activated 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 53 Zebra points located along the major routes to be covered by ambulances that will be fully utilised.

“This is to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention.

“Over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks have been deployed for effective coverage.

“144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics also,” he said.