Easter: Clerics must stop desecrating pulpits with partisanship, hate speech – Sultan

President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has asked President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, to leverage his committed leadership to partner with the NSCIA to guide, admonish and discourage pastors and imams from desecrating their pulpits with political partisanship and hate speech.

The sultan, yesterday in a message, signed by Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, congratulated the CAN’s leader and the entire Christians in Nigeria on the Easter celebration.

He noted that as a religious festival commemorating a significant landmark in Christianity, Easter serves as a springboard for spiritual renewal, religious re-awakening and general rebirth.

“It is our hope and prayer that this spirit of re-awakening and rebirth will continue to define our national course especially as we look forward to a new leadership in Nigeria.

“As a people of faith united by our father, Abraham, the recent history of our dear nation and faith communities are being threatened by the machinations of politicians.

These digressions can only be attributed to the handiwork of the devil, whose guile is ultimately weak indeed (Qur’an 4:47).

“Easter serves as another opportunity to redirect our attention to our shared values and ideals of fasting, love, prayer, penance and cooperation,” the statement said.

“The Nigerian Muslim Ummah wishes you many happy returns of the seasons. We also wish you and ourselves a renewed commitment to holiness and righteousness to the glory of God and the greatness of our beloved country,” it added.