Earthquake: Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, found dead

Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian footballer who was declared missing after the earthquake that shook Turkey nearly a fortnight ago, has been confirmed dead.

The deceased played in the Turkish Super Lig. He had scored a last-minute winner for his club, Hatayspor, in their home game against rivals, Kasimpasa, a day before the devastating event.

There was temporary relief when the Ghanaian Football Association said Atsu had “been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment”.

But this was refuted by Murat Uzun Memhet, the football star’s agent.

Later, Volkan Demirel, Atsu’s coach, told AFP, “I don’t have good news, still not found under the rubble.”

On Saturday morning, Mehmet revealed that Atsu had been found dead.

“Christian Atsu found and sadly passed away,” Mehmet wrote on Twitter.

Nana Sechere, another agent of Atsu, tweeted, “I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” he wrote.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017.

He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday’s quake.