Earthquake: Ghanaian football star trapped under rubble

31-year-old Ghana international, Christian Atsu, is among thousands of people trapped in the rubble of the earthquake that shook Turkey on Monday.

Daily Trust had reported how over 2000 persons died in earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who currently plays Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was declared missing after his team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff were pulled from the rubble.

Like the football star, the Sporting Director of Hatayspor, Taner Savut, was also declared missing.

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James’ Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017. He had earlier played in Chelsea and Newcastle.