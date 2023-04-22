Earth Day: Save the planet with innovation

On April 22nd, the world will celebrate Earth Day. Despite the growing acknowledgement of the importance of protecting the fragile and unique planet we live…

On April 22nd, the world will celebrate Earth Day. Despite the growing acknowledgement of the importance of protecting the fragile and unique planet we live on; it appears that we humans are only making matters worse. The environmental crises are piling up; climate, bio-diversity and the extinction of species, plastic pollution that reaches every corner of the earth, the growing water shortage, the deterioration of food security for many in the world, continuous deforestation, intensifying desertification and more. Africa and Nigeria in particular, are suffering disproportionately.

It may seem like the human race is losing the battle and even losing hope, but that is not an option.

My country, Israel, is developing practical, applicable, and relatively inexpensive technologies to help save our planet. Due to our location in the desert – with a scarcity of natural resources and water, Israel is a living laboratory for developing practical, earth-saving, solutions. Solutions that are also incredibly relevant for Nigeria.

Just last month, we celebrated International Water Day. Water management is critical if we are to cope with increasing populations, provide food and combat desertification. Israeli technology is producing drinking water from the air, allowing fresh clean drinking water to be accessible to millions.

Israel recycles and reuses 94 percent of its wastewater, primarily for agriculture, which when combined with drip technology increases crop output while utilizing significantly less resources. The development of drought-resistant crops; the use of brackish water in agriculture; the development of crops with a higher yield, biological pesticides, the use of satellites and precision agriculture – all of these Israeli technologies contribute to increasing food security and reducing damage to natural resources.

75 years ago, Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, identified solar energy as an area that Israel should lead in. Providing sustainable, clean and accessible energy was his dream and today, more than 200 companies and start-ups in Israel are engaged in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage – all of which are necessary for successfully dealing with the climate crisis.

At the beginning of the 21st Century, Israel was the only country in the world to have successfully reduced the amount of desert within its borders. And it did so despite its young age and relatively small area. Israel has accumulated vast experience in planting forests in semi-arid regions and preserving them in dry and extreme conditions – an experience that is priceless as Nigeria and her neighbours embark on the ambitious and important Great Green Wall project. This know-how and experience are priceless for a world where forests that are so necessary to deal with the climate crisis are dying from heat, drought and diseases.

The entrepreneurial community in Israel, whether it belongs to civil society or business, is becoming increasingly involved in solving the environmental crisis. Over 1,300 companies and start-ups are active in the field of climate innovation; from crop growing to flood reduction, and from weather forecasting to post harvest, Israeli technology is making a difference and we are eager to share that with Nigeria.

Earth Day sends us a clear reminder – we only have one planet and all of our lives are intertwined. Only through cooperation, sharing knowledge, experience and best practice can we overcome the significant challenges at our doorstep. Israel stands ready to cooperate and share our knowledge and experience. Our future is a common future and working together I am confident that Nigeria and Israel can make a significant and positive impact that will be felt for generations to come.

H.E. Michael Freeman is Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS