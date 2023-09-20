Earring, dreadlock: My look has scriptural backing, says Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya, the new senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), says he has a scriptural backing to his appearance. Daily Trust had…

Daily Trust had reported how the Nollywood actor was announced the lead pastor of the church, following the death of his father, Taiwo Odukoya.

However, his emergence has been met with stiff opposition, with some complaining about his profession and hairdo.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Jimmy – the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie – stated that he had scriptural backed for his appearance.

“God has called me into this new season of my life. This new position is a big responsibility. All of my focus is here (on the church). As for my dreads, most people don’t know I can back up everything I do with scripture.

“If you say I’m wrong to keep my hair as a pastor, I can tell you that God told Samson not to cut his hair in the Bible. That means long hair is not a bad thing. Also, if you say the pastor is keeping beard, I can tell you that the Bible says that when Jesus was tortured, they pulled hair from his face.

“If you say this pastor is putting on earrings, I can tell you that in the book of Exodus, when the children of Israel got out of Egypt and wanted to do golden calf, they collected jewelry, rings, and earrings from their sons and daughters.

“Anybody can do what they want. A personal opinion is different from saying something is sinful. You should not use your own personal opinion to judge me,” he said.

Jimmy is an artiste, model, motivational speaker, and dancer, aside from being a pastor.

He started his acting career in 2016 after featuring in Baby shower.

