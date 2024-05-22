✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Eaglets will go for maximum points against Togo- Manu

Coach Manu Garba has reiterated that Nigeria’s U17 boys will go for a win in today’s group B final encounter in Accra even though a…

Coach Manu Garba
Coach Manu Garba has reiterated that Nigeria’s U17 boys will go for a win in today’s group B final encounter in Accra even though a draw will be good enough to see the five-time world champions through to the semi-finals.

After opening their title defence with a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso, the Golden Eaglets won their second group match 1-0 against Niger Republic.

“We are not here to be drawing matches. I am not happy that we drew our first match against Burkina Faso. We should have scored a number of goals especially towards the end but we cannot be crying over spilt milk.

“We got the three points against Niger Republic, and we have to keep at the winning mentality. We cannot afford to gamble; a win is what we are going for.

“Even though they lost their first two matches, we cannot afford to under-rate the Togolese. They got two goals against Niger Republic, even though they eventually lost, so they are not a team to be taken for granted.”

Cup holders Golden Eaglets will finish top of the pile if they win against the Togolese at the Accra Sports Stadium and fellow group leaders Burkina Faso fail to get the better of Niger Republic.

 Victory for Nigeria, and draw or defeat for the Burkinabes, will mean the Eaglets avoid in-form Black Starlets of Ghana, who are expected to top group A, in the last-four confrontations.

 

