Each senator earns N1.063m monthly — RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said each of the 109 senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, earns N1,063,860 salary and allowances per month.

The commission gave the breakdown of the salary and allowances of each senator as: Basic Salary – N168,866:70; Motor Vehicle Fuelling and Maintenance Allowance – N126,650:00; Personal Assistant – N42,216:66; Domestic Staff -N126,650:00; Entertainment – N50,660:00; Utilities – N50,660:00; Newspapers/Periodicals – N25,330:00; Wardrobe – N42,216,66:00; House Maintenance – N8,443.33:00 and Constituency Allowance – N422,166:66; respectively.

RMAFC chair M. B. Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday, made the clarification in reaction to claims made by Mr. Shehu Sani, a former Senator of the Federal Republic that each Senator collects monthly running cost of N13.5 M in addition to the monthly N750, 000.00 prescribed by the commission”.

Shehu said RMAFC does not have the constitutional powers to enforce compliance with the proper implementation of the remuneration package of lawmakers. “This lacuna is, however, being addressed by the National Assembly,” he said.

The RMAFC chief said some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. “Regular allowances are paid regularly with basic salary while non-regular allowances are paid as when due.

“For instance, Furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00) and Severance Gratuity (N6,079,200:00) are paid once in every tenure and Vehicle allowance (N8,105,600:00) which is optional is a loan which the beneficiary has to pay before leaving office,” he added.

Shehu said that aside from the president, vice president, senate president, and speaker of the House of Representatives, all public and legislative officers are no longer provided with housing, as was the case in the past.

On Sunday, the Senate tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment that lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly (NASS) fix their salaries.