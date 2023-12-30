Dwarfed by polio: Lami triumphs

In the vibrant community of Unguwar Barde in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State resides 23-year-old Lami David Jacinta, a graduate of cooperative economics and management…

In the vibrant community of Unguwar Barde in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State resides 23-year-old Lami David Jacinta, a graduate of cooperative economics and management from the Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna, who lives with a disability but braves the odds.

Lami, who completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in November, 2023, served at the Ministry of Human Development and Social Services, Kaduna.

She shared her journey with warmth and gratitude on the challenges faced by individuals like her that suffer disabilities.

Lami, who walks with a lot of difficulty, was born healthy according to her mother, but became sick and stopped growing. At the age a child was supposed to start walking, she crawled to play with her peers who were walking, forcing her parents to take her to hospitals in search of help.

Lami’s condition was later attributed to polio, even though she claimed to have been vaccinated as a child.

Lami said, “Growing up was difficult, but with the grace of God and my mum, everything was normal for me.”

She said she found solace in the companionship of friends and family, making life easier for her, and that she never allowed her condition to discourage her from pursuing her dream through education.

On her motivation to pursue education despite her challenges, Lami said, “What motivates me is the zeal and passion I have for education. If I had told my parents I would not go to school, they would not force me.”

A mother’s sacrifice

Lami’s mother, Hauwa David, recounted the struggle after Lami fell ill and was unable to walk. Desperate for a solution, Hauwa explored orthodox and traditional medicine seeking help for her daughter. Her journey included visits to hospitals and herbalists, including a local bone stretcher.

Hauwa expressed pride in Lami’s academic achievements, acknowledging the challenges of crossing a busy highway to reach the Cooperative College, Kaduna. Her dream is for Lami to be independent, and seeing her daughter complete her studies brought immense joy.

Hauwa said, “I enrolled her in school with the hope that by the time I die she would be independent. She was very dedicated to her studies; even better than the healthy children.

“Each time she left home for school I became worried because I knew the challenge of crossing the highway to her college until I saw her return home before I had peace of mind. I thank God to see her complete her studies.

“Even if I die now, I will live in happiness because I educated Lami, and I know she will never lack.”

Support

The Unguwar Barde community played a crucial role in Lami’s journey. Reverend Sister Mary assisted Lami with money to encourage her to pursue tertiary education. Similarly, the founder of an NGO placed her on a monthly N10,000 upkeep allowance. One of her sisters always branched to her school after closing from work to help with domestic work at the college hostel when Lami relocated to the hostel.

Lami also explained how some of her school mates from secondary to tertiary schools, including her roommate in the tertiary institution, helped to make life easy for her.

She said, “My next ambition is to get something doing before furthering my education. I really want to render help to people in need because it has been my passion.

“I know getting a job in Nigeria for people with disabilities is difficult because they see us as not being capable. The government doesn’t believe in us. If not they would have created opportunities for us; they would have made life easy for us because we are supposed to be treated nicely and specially.”

Lami, whose story is a testament of the strength that emerges from the bonds of family, resilience and support of a community, advocates greater opportunities and understanding for people with disabilities and challenges stereotypes that hinder their progress.