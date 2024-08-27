Duplantis raises world pole vault record

World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis has broken a world record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland. Duplantis cleared 6.26…

World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis has broken a world record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland.

Duplantis cleared 6.26 metres to earn his 10th world record, adding a centimetre to the mark he established in retaining his Olympic title at the Paris Games earlier this month.

His feat came less than two hours after Jakob Ingebrigtsen entered the history books with his 3000 metre run at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial venue.

Duplantis proceeded in classic fashion, winning the competition with his third vault, at 6.00m.

He then moved straight on to the world record height which he cleared, amid a tumult of excitement, at his second event.

However, reports say that his new record is however subject to the normal ratification process by the World Athletics.

Joy was unbounded in this competition however, as respective Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Sam Kendricks of the U.S and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece had both cleared 6.00m.

It was a season’s best for Kendrick’s and a national record for Karalis