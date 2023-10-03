Dunamis pastor killed in Benue church collapse

A Pastor with Dunamis Church was killed after the church building collapsed at the North Bank vicinity of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State, on Tuesday.…

A Pastor with Dunamis Church was killed after the church building collapsed at the North Bank vicinity of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State, on Tuesday.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Batholomew Onyeka, confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen in his office at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi.

Onyeka said, “One person died in the North Bank building collapse.”

The commissioner also confirmed four people injured in the collapse building incident.

Witnesses however said that the church located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, held a service on Monday night and that the pastor was left behind with few others who were praying.

“Following the rainfall afterwards, they couldn’t leave back to their homes so they continued in their prayers when suddenly the church building collapsed at about 3am today (Tuesday) and killed the pastor,” a witness simply identified as Kole narrated.

A resident of the area said four persons who were praying alongside the deceased pastor sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

The resident said the pastor whose name he declined to mentioned hailed from the eastern part of Kogi state and married to an Akwa Ibom woman.

