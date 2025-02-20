Dufil Provides Scholarships to 100 Indigent Students in Kaduna

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, Nigeria’s leading noodle brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting education and empowering the youth by awarding scholarships to 100 indigent students across 10 schools in Kaduna State. This initiative is part of Indomie Noodles’ Back-to-School Scholarship Program, a key element of the brand’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aimed at fostering education and contributing to long-term socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The scholarship presentation ceremony, held at Junior Secondary School, Sabo Tasha, was an inspiring event that brought together students, parents, and teachers, celebrating academic excellence and easing financial burdens. The scholarships were given to the 10 best students of the Junior Secondary School class in 10 schools. Each participating school received N500,000 to support their students.

The 100 selected students were chosen based on their academic achievements and financial need, and the scholarships will cover school fees, learning materials, and other essential educational expenses. These students, carefully selected from various schools across the state, underscore Indomie Noodles’ dedication to helping shape the future by empowering the next generation of leaders.

The beneficiary schools include GJSS Narayi, GJSS Barnawa, GJSS Ungwan Rimi, GJSS Sabo Tasha (host school), GJSS Kawo, GJSS Rigasa, GJSS Tundunwada, GJSS Unguwan Mu’azu, and GJSS Gonin Gora.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Regional Manager for Indomie Noodles (North), Abraham Elukpo emphasized the brand’s commitment to uplifting communities and supporting education.

“At Indomie Noodles, we believe strongly in giving back to society, especially to children, who represent the future of our nation. In the recent past, we have given out these scholarships to students in various locations, including, Port Harcourt, Ota in Ogun State, and Lagos State, to mention just a few. Through this initiative, we aim to show love and support to students and their families, ensuring that financial challenges do not hinder access to quality education. We hope these scholarships will inspire these young minds to continue striving for excellence” Elukpo said.

Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarships and Loans Board (KADSSLB), Professor Yahaya Saleh, commended Indomie Noodles for its significant contribution to education. “We deeply appreciate your support for education. This scholarship is not just financial assistance; it represents a life-changing opportunity for many students, opening doors to a brighter future. Your commitment aligns with our vision for accessible education, and we are grateful for this partnership,” he remarked.

Principal of JSS Sabo Tasha, Ishaya Ayuba Ranga, also expressed his gratitude, stating, “This scholarship is a game-changer, bringing hope and encouragement to students. We are truly thankful to Indomie Noodles for their kindness and generosity.”

The scholarship recipients shared their appreciation, with many expressing that the financial support would allow them to focus on their studies without the stress of school fees. Favour Onazi, a student from GJSS Sabo Tasha, shared her excitement: “I am extremely grateful for this support from Indomie Noodles. This scholarship will allow me to concentrate on my education and help me achieve my dream of becoming a doctor.”

Indomie Noodles’ annual Back-to-School Initiative is designed to ease the financial strain on underprivileged students and ensure that they have access to quality education regardless of their economic background. By providing these scholarships, Indomie Noodles aims to equip students with the tools needed to build a brighter future and contribute positively to their communities.

This initiative is part of Indomie Noodles’ broader efforts to make a positive impact on young Nigerians. Similar initiatives have been launched in other parts of the country, reflecting the brand’s ongoing dedication to supporting education and fostering youth development.

Indomie Noodles remains committed to improving lives and contributing to the development of Nigeria’s future leaders through its educational programs.