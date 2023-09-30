Dudu enlightens with solo exhibition at Nomadic Art Gallery

Dudu Emmanuel’s solo exhibition opening at Nomadic Art Gallery today is bound to evoke strong emotions judging by the multi-faceted approaches he has employed.…

Proceeding under the theme “Enlightenment”, organizers said Dudu’s work will excite fans and visitors to the gallery, thanks to the diversity of works presented by the multi-media Nigerian artist.

In a plethora of works conceived pre- and post-Covid, the artist skilfully presents the multi-faceted process of experiencing, being or becoming “enlightened”.

They range from the inexplicable clarity triggered by the touch of an innocent child, to events dramatically exposing inequities and injustice, to encompass the wisdom accumulated in an old sage. The vast—at times philosophical—interpretation of the all-encompassing word “Enlightened” will be front and centre at Dudu Emmanuel’s solo-exhibition.

His playful works which frequently depict human traits or current events can be found in private collections including that of the King of Morocco in Rabat.

“This particular body of work is very important to me. It very much represents how I feel at this point of time in my life and “Enlightened” is the perfect term for it. It applies to how I feel as an artist, a Nigerian and a global citizen.

“As a contemporary artist, I believe firmly that I have an obligation to articulate, transfer and evoke sentiments related to environmental, political, social, or cultural issues that strike a chord with my audiences. It is my hope that this solo exhibition will achieve exactly that,” Dudu Emmanuel said.

