d’tigress’ wakama emerges best african women’s basketball coach

The Continental Olympic Body, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), has named Rena Wakama as the Best Basketball Coach following her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

According to the letter of invitation from the President of ANOCA, Mr. Mustafa Ibaraf, sent through Engr. Habu Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Mrs. Rena Wakama will be among the distinguished guests of ANOCA to receive her award in Algiers.

“I, therefore, have the honour to inform you that on the sidelines of this important assembly, an award ceremony will take place for the most deserving African sports laureates, who have distinguished themselves both at the continental and world levels,” it stated.

Wakama led Nigeria to the quarterfinals at the Paris Games, achieving an impressive 8th-place ranking for the first time in Olympic history.

The team notably defeated Australia 75-62 in the preliminary rounds and triumphed 79-70 over Canada to reach this crucial stage.

It lost 74-88 to the U.S. in the crucial quarters that could have catapulted them into the semis to still have the best possible attainment in the Male and Female Olympic campaign to date.

The ANOCA Elective General Assembly will be held from March 15 to March 17, 2025, during which the award ceremonies will be staged.