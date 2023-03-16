DSS secures order to detain NNPP supporters till elections are over

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has secured a Court order to detain arrested supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) till Saturday’s…

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has secured a Court order to detain arrested supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) till Saturday’s elections are over.

A Kano Magistrate’s Court presided over by Aminu Gabari granted the order on the reasons for continued investigation.

The secret Police had earlier sought for three weeks order to detain the suspects but did not succeed.

However, the court gave the agency one week to establish its investigation.

Daily Trust reported that the spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, disclosed Thursday morning, that the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu, were tracked down after the suspects had separately messages recorded inciting messages, which they shared through various social media channels.

Afunanya, who also shared the inciting video with Daily Trust, said while the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.

He added, “In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the 18th March, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the State.”