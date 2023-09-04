DSS releases Ogun LG chairman who accused Abiodun of fund diversion

The Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, on Monday, released the suspended Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale…

Adedayo who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state, had been in custody of DSS since Friday.

Adedayo was suspended by the councillors from the LG last week following the allegation against the governor.

He was at the DSS Abeokuta office on Friday, to honour an invitation of the command on the allegations, but he was held in custody.

On Sunday, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), asked the DSS to immediately release the suspended Chairman.

Falana also asked the state governor to rather go to court if he felt the suspended Council Chairman had committed libel against him.

He cited instances where Abiodun’s predecessors had at different times filed libel suits against media organisations and won.

Less than 24 hours after Falana’s demand, the secret police released the embattled LG boss around 1pm on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his release, Adedayo said he was grilled by the DSS over a letter from the governor, alleging an incitement against the state government.

“They claimed there is a letter from the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that I was making inciting comments against the state government but I told them that there was nothing like that or who did they say I have incited? That I was planning protest but I said I don’t know anything about that and I told them that I have only done what my conscience said that I should do and this I did with my other colleagues Chairmen despite the fact that they all ran back.

“My conscience is very clear in the letter I wrote to Chief Olusegun Osoba, the former governor of the state and a national leader of our our party, APC.”

He vowed to challenge his suspension by the Councillors in court.

