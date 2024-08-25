✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

DSS releases investigative journalist but seizes his passport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Adejuwon Soyinka, an investigative journalist and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service. Soyinka was arrested at…

adejuwon soyinka 1
adejuwon soyinka 1
    By Rilwan Muhammad

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Adejuwon Soyinka, an investigative journalist and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service.

Soyinka was arrested at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos airport, on Sunday.

Soyinka, the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, was arrested upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight around 5.40am.

But he was released after hours of grilling while his passport was seized.

As of press time, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.

Following the arrest, Soyinka’s friend, who put up a message, said he (Soyinka) has not been reachable and all calls placed to his phone had not been answered.

However, the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, denied the arrest, saying he was not aware of it.

“I am not aware of the matter you have raised.” he said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories