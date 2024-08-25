DSS releases investigative journalist but seizes his passport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Adejuwon Soyinka, an investigative journalist and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service. Soyinka was arrested at…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Adejuwon Soyinka, an investigative journalist and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service.

Soyinka was arrested at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos airport, on Sunday.

Soyinka, the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, was arrested upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight around 5.40am.

But he was released after hours of grilling while his passport was seized.

As of press time, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.

Following the arrest, Soyinka’s friend, who put up a message, said he (Soyinka) has not been reachable and all calls placed to his phone had not been answered.

However, the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, denied the arrest, saying he was not aware of it.

“I am not aware of the matter you have raised.” he said.