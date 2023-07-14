DSS not wrong detaining Emefiele -Galadanchi

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has cautioned “vested interests” against destabilizing the Nigerian State by stoking the embers of discord. National Coordinator of…

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has cautioned “vested interests” against destabilizing the Nigerian State by stoking the embers of discord.

National Coordinator of CAGG, Mallam Nazir Galadanchi, said this Friday in Abuja at the end of a meeting of the forum on state of the nation.

He faulted those berating the Department of State Service (DSS) for keeping the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in custody since June 10.

He said that those bent on destabilising the nation were using the scenario to provoke crisis and should not be allowed to achieved their “negative objectives”, including undermining the professionalism of the DSS.

Galadanchi said if the issues surrounding the arrest and detention of Emefiele bordered on national security, Nigerians should prioritise the wellbeing of the nation and allowed the Service to do its work until the issues are resolved.

He lauded the Yusuf Bichi-led DSS, which he said has chased away persons who have conspired to tear the country apart for their selfish ambitions.

“We urge the Service (DSS) to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure enemies of the country do not set it up in flames. You will recall the DSS had been in pursuit of the suspended CBN Governor over abuse of office, terrorism financing and the service also uncovered a sinister scheme called the ‘Naira Redesign,’ intending to plunge the Nigerian people into extreme hardship and create chaos in the lead-up to the General Elections.

“This led the CBN Governor to go on a self-imposed exile and return upon protection of the military,” Galadanchi said.

He noted that the CAGG is a robust citizen based organisation that stands for the rights of Nigerians across the country and in Diaspora and also ensure Nigerians elected or appointed deliver dividends of good governance to the people with all sense of accountability, transparency, equity, fairness and justice according to the Constitution.

He, however, said that this also covered not supporting illegalities or threats to the nation.

“Bichi led his officers and men to expose and stopped the ungodly moves by some terrible hearted Nigerians who wanted to throw the nation into unnecessary civil war, hence we are giving him and the DSS high recognition and commendation for walking the talk after uncovering the moves by these individuals and groups to truncate democracy and the 2023 general elections.

“You may recall, there were some unscrupulous politicians bent to destabilize the peace, electoral process, and successful 2023 general elections. He and his men were on ground to deflate the plan of these ungodly politicians and their cronies from hindering the swearing-in and inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, which they scared Nigerians that the inauguration will not hold but it will be an Interim Government that would be in place but they failed,” he said

