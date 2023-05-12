DSS launches gender mainstreaming policy

The Department of State Services has launched its gender mainstreaming policy outlining a homegrown comprehensive framework for the integration of gender perspectives and inclusiveness in…

The Department of State Services has launched its gender mainstreaming policy outlining a homegrown comprehensive framework for the integration of gender perspectives and inclusiveness in the DSS’ policies, programmes and procedures.

DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi, who launched the policy in Abuja, urged ministries, departments and agencies to promote gender mainstreaming in their policies, programmes and procedures.

He noted that this is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the National Gender Policy of the Federal Government.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement yesterday, said the launching was attended by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

Foundation gives scholarships to 2 Unizik students

THE LAST GOOD BOOK I READ…Comedian, Michael Ofili Chijindu ‘There Was a Country,’ by Chinua Achebe

Bichi, according to the statement, was represented by the director of administration of the Service, Kabiru Sani.

He described the policy as a key component of the Service’s commitment to promoting gender equality.

He said the policy was aimed at promoting gender equality and creating a work environment free of discrimination and bias.

“We recognise that gender mainstreaming is essential to achieving this goal and we are proud to launch this policy as a demonstration of our commitment to this cause,” he said.

He enjoined all and sundry to embrace the policy and ensure its full implementation at every level of decision making.