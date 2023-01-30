DSS intercepts syndicates allegedly selling new currency notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted some syndicates in parts of the country for allegedly selling the newly redesigned Naira notes. …

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted some syndicates in parts of the country for allegedly selling the newly redesigned Naira notes.

This was contained in a statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the syndicate was intercepted by operatives of the service during an operation.

“Investigation has also shown that some Commercial Bank officials were aiding the economic malfeasance. Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

“Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends,” the PRO said.

New naira notes won’t stand test of time – YPP Presidential Candidate

Okorocha launches project to return 1million children to school

He further stated that the DSS has ordered its commands and formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes were identified.

The DSS spokesman, therefore, urged anyone with useful information relating to the sales of the new currency to pass the same to relevant authorities. (NAN)