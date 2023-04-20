DSS intercepts guns concealed in sack of yams in Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday intercepted guns concealed in a sack of yams in Kano and arrested two suspects. The suspects were…

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday intercepted guns concealed in a sack of yams in Kano and arrested two suspects.

The suspects were reportedly on transit to deliver the arms preparatory to a planned attack on one of the Northern states when they were arrested.

The spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said two AK-47 rifles and two empty AK-47 magazines were intercepted.

Afunanya said red boxer motorcycle and a sack of yams where the guns were concealed were also intercepted by the operatives.

2023 elections heavily rigged, says Ortom

Insecurity: You’ve failed woefully, Ortom hits back at Buhari

He called on operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres particularly hoteliers to beef their security during Eid-el-Fitri period.

He said, “This development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to the security agencies nearest to them.

“Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods.

“They should scale up measures to ensure safety of their facilities. However, the Service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid al-fitr celebrations.

“It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events.”