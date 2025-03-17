DSS arrests notorious kidnappers

No fewer than five high-profile kidnappers, who have been terrorising some areas of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and other parts of the state, have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services.

It was learnt that the notorious gang members of the kidnap syndicate were arrested during a covert operation carried by the operatives of the secret police when they were traced to their hideouts in separate locations.

The operatives, while acting on credible intelligence, specifically started tracking them last Wednesday, before the other three key members of another kidnap gang were arrested on Friday in the state capital.

SPONSOR AD

A highly-placed official of the secret police told Daily Trust on Sunday that the kidnappers confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives.

He confided in our correspondent that the DSS as well as other security forces, like the military, police and forest guards in the state have launched a manhunt for other fleeing syndicate members.

The source said, “Among the items recovered at the point of arrest where the suspects were hibernating included large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lethal weapons and other dangerous objects.

“The governor, having been briefed on details of the notorious gangs, and in recognition of the covert nature of the service, however, restrained from further specifics.

“The DSS in conjunction with the military, police and other security agencies as well as the state-owned Forest Guards have put in place measures for continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members as well as raids on their hideouts and camps in the forests.”