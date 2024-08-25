DSS arrests investigative journalist at Lagos airport 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested Adejuwon Soyinka, the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa. Soyinka, Pioneer Editor of the…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested Adejuwon Soyinka, the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa.

Soyinka, Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, was said to be detained by SSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 5.40 a.m. on Sunday.

This happened upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight.

As of the time of this report, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.

According to Soyinka’s friend, who put up a message, he has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, has however, denied the arrest.

Afunanya said he was not aware of Soyinka’s arrest.

He said: “I am not aware of the matter you have raised.”