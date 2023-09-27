DSS arrests Editor at Kano Airport

The Editor-in-chief of Almizan Newspaper, a weekly news magazine of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Malam Ibrahim Musa, has been arrested by the Department…

The Editor-in-chief of Almizan Newspaper, a weekly news magazine of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Malam Ibrahim Musa, has been arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Musa was said to have been picked up at the Aminu Kano International Airport on while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj (Umrah), on Wednesday morning.

In a press statement signed by Abdullahi Usman, Musa’s family called for his immediate release.

According to the statement, “No reason has been provided by the authorities for his arrest even as he is known for his role in the call for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky who was arrested by government in 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

‘How police rescued me from DSS’, man shot in Abuja market speaks

DSS arrests Ogun lawmaker over cult killings, PDP kicks

“Ibrahim Musa, who was with a family member Binta Sulaiman, was abducted by the Nigeria’s secret police, DSS, at the Aminu Kano International Airport early morning on Wednesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj (Umrah).”

Usman however noted that Ibrahim Musa was actively involved in speaking against the acts of “state terrorism, extrajudicial killings and marginalization of a minority group of Muslims” by the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We want to believe that the current government of President Bola Tinubu would not want to identify itself with the abuse of democratic tenets, human rights abuse and intimidation through genocide perpetrated by the immediate past regime,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...