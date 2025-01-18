DSS arrests ‘Boko Haram members’ in Osun

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested 10 suspected members of Boko Haram in Ilesa, Osun State.

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said the suspects were members of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He said the state government would continue to cooperate with security agencies and support their operations to ensure maximum protection of lives and property of Osun people.

He charged residents of Osun to continue to be watchful, and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to relevant security agencies.

He said, “Governor Adeleke hailed the alertness of security operatives to eliminate the threats posed by the suspected terrorists, which gives further assurance that our security agencies are up to the task of sustaining peace and security of every part of Nigeria.

“The governor particularly commended the intelligence gathering of the personnel of the State Service, who have painstakingly monitor the activities of the suspected criminals and moved swiftly to cut off their dastardly act.

“This is a welcome development and a big relief, not just for us as a government but to the people of the state and Nigeria in general. I commend the security operatives for their alertness and intelligence driven operation. We have absolute confidence in our security forces to keep protecting us.”