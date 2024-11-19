DSS ‘arrests’ Adebutu, Ogun.gov’s rival, over LG poll fallout

The Department of State Security (DSS) has reportedly arrested and detained a former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, over the fallout of Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The PDP leader, who challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun in the last election, has been exchanging brickbats over attacks, alleged intimidation and manipulation of results by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government during the election.

During the election, largely condemned by major opposition parties, there was a clash between some security agents attached to Adebutu and others believed to have the governor’s backing.

SPONSOR AD

It was alleged policemen attached to Adebutu opened fire on one Muhammed Efuwape, who escaped death with injuries, and one other voter identified as Biola who wasn’t lucky as the gunshots shattered his legs.

The report added that Adebutu brought in over 40 illegal policemen from MOPOL 49 in Lagos, with PDP thugs riding on motorcycles, going around in an attempt to snatch ballot boxes while brandishing guns and other weapons in Ikenne.

Reacting to this, Adebutu in a statement by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, on Sunday, denied the allegations and advised the APC “to stop the lies and own up to their actions.”

Daily Trust learnt that Adebutu personally addressed newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday on the allegations and issues surrounding the council poll, only to land in the DSS’ net a few hours later.

A statement by Kayode Adebayo, Publicity Secretary

of Ogun State PDP, on Monday night confirmed tha Adebutu had been detained by the DSS, Ogun Command.

Adebayo said the party charges against Adebutu are yet unknown and efforts to secure his bail were futile as of 10pm on Monday.

“This is to inform the members of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party, that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown.”

“However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy.

“Several efforts have been made to secure his bail as at 10pm on Monday, 18th November, 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety but none has yielded any result so far; his lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

“By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved,” the statement reads.

The DSS is yet to comment on the development and efforts made to confirm the arrest were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.