Drunk truck driver crushes LASTMA official’s leg

A suspected drunk truck driver has been arrested for hitting an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

It was learnt that the truck, with the number plate KTG 33 ZZ, was en route Omole from Agidingbi when the driver, driving on high speed, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the LASTMA official who was on his way to his duty post.

The LASTMA official sustained grievous fractures on his right leg and hand and was admitted to an intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

SPONSOR AD

The trailer driver took to his heels but was arrested by policemen from Ojodu Police Station, in collaboration with LASTMA officials.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the official at LASUTH, condemned the incident.

He urged motorists to be safety-conscious always.

“LASTMA officers are not adversaries to motorists; rather, they are dedicated to ensuring that traffic flows seamlessly, thereby fostering economic growth and urban efficiency in Lagos State,” he said

Bakare-Oki commended the swiftness of security operatives who assisted other LASTMA officials to promptly arrest the fleeing truck driver.